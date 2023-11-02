The Penn State Nittany Lions' 2024 football schedule was released on Thursday afternoon from the Big Ten. The 12-game schedule spans 14 weeks of action with the Nittany Lions receiving two bye weeks. Notably, Penn State will face three of the conference's four new additions in USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington next season. Here are four takeaways from the Nittany Lions' 2024 schedule.

1. Penn State opens up Big Ten play at home

It's a miracle. Penn State will begin Big Ten play at home for the first time since the 2015 season. James Franklin has made numerous comments over the last several years regarding his ire that the Nittany Lions have consistently opened up Big Ten play on the road throughout his tenure but also for the majority of the program's time in the Big Ten. Next season, that will not be a worry for the Nittany Lions as they open conference play against the Illini. Notably, the conference opener against Illinois is part of a four-game stretch at home for Penn State in the early part of next season. After their road game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on August 31, the Nittany Lions will face Bowling Green and Kent State in non-conference matchups at Beaver Stadium.

2. A tough five-game stretch starting in October



After opening conference play against Illinois, the Nittany Lions will face a challenging five-game stretch over six weeks. It kicks off with a home game against the UCLA Bruins on October 5. After facing the Bruins, the Nittany Lions will travel to Los Angeles to play the USC Trojans before enjoying their second bye week on October 19. After their second bye week, the Nittany Lions will hit the road again to clash with the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, then return home for back-to-back matchups against Ohio State and Washington. Currently, four of those five programs are ranked inside the College Football Playoff's Top 25 including Ohio State and Washington both being within the top 10. It's safe to say that this five-game stretch will make or break Penn State's 2023 season.

3. A well-positioned bye week

We could call this probably "2B" if we wanted to. But to build off that last takeaway on the five-game stretch, the bye week currently scheduled for October 19 is a well-positioned one for Penn State. The Nittany Lions' first four games of the season are manageable and are all games on paper that the program should win to start next season. Taking on UCLA and USC in back-to-back weeks will be challenging with the Bruins presenting a potential top-notch defense and in their hopes, a well-improved Dante Moore at quarterback. How the team responds to traveling out west for a game one week later will be intriguing, outside of bowl games, it will be the longest trip that Penn State has made under James Franklin that hasn't come during bowl season. Upon their return from the West Coast, the Nittany Lions will benefit from their second bye week. This break will allow them to recharge and potentially recover from any injuries in preparation for a potentially even more demanding three-game stretch against Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Washington. Surviving this five-game gauntlet will be all about maintaining health, persevering, and advancing, especially in light of an expanded College Football Playoff. That bye week could end up paying huge dividends for James Franklin's program when the time comes.

4. Penn State may have the hardest conference schedule in the Big Ten next season