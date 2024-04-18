As the spring transfer portal window opens, Happy Valley United and State Media have teamed up to launch a brand new NIL campaign "Retain The Roar" to raise $500,000 for Penn State Football. The catalyst for the campaign revolves around the Nittany Lions' desire to "maintain and strengthen Penn State Football's roster" and build a championship program.

"The Nittany Lions aim to keep their roster intact while pursuing additional prospects in the transfer portal. In a new era of college athletics that requires exceptional NIL support, Happy Valley United and State Media are committed to doing their part in driving roster retention and recruiting," Happy Valley United stated in a release.

A thlete-driven Penn State content network, State Media, co-led by former Penn State standouts Adam Breneman and Christian Hackenberg, are set to promote and generate Penn State lettermen support for the campaign.

Former Penn State defensive end turned Nashville real estate developer Brad Bars has pledged to match the first $50,000 raised for the initiative. Bards owns Creative Investments, employing former Nittany Lions Garrett Sickels, Mike Hull, Mike Farrell, Nick Tarburton and Jordan Dudas.

“Happy Valley United wants playoff and championship football to become a fixture at Penn State yet again,” said Jen Ferrang, General Manager for Development and Corporate Partnerships. “Retain The Roar provides an easy way for fans to support their team in the current landscape of college sports. With Nittany Nation’s support of NIL, Penn State football’s roster strength will be unrivaled this season and beyond.”