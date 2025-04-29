Published Apr 29, 2025
Penn State Football Analyst Keith Bruno Leaving Coaching
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State special teams analyst Keith Bruno is leaving the program after just around a year and a half with the program. According to Football Scoop, Bruno is stepping away from college football.

"Sources told FootballScoop late Monday night, Bruno has elected to step away from his role as assistant special teams coordinator at this moment despite how he had immersed himself in the Penn State program," John Brice of Football Scoop reported.

Brice also noted that Bruno will be accepting a role outside of college football.

Bruno made his way to Happy Valley last January after spending time at Temple. He also spent time at Albright University and St. Lawrence University.

Penn State is expected to replace Bruno on staff. Currently, Penn State's special teams staff consists of special teams coordinator Justin Lustig and analyst Eric Sasche.


