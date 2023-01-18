Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky said in his weekly media availability on Tuesday that the Nittany Lions will be without Ryan Kirwan for a prolonged period of time. It is not clear the kind of the injury he is dealing with, but he sustained it in Game 1 against RIT.

"It is not day-to-day, but he's out," Gadowksy said. "You gotta wait a month before we ask those questions again."

Kirwan currently has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 20 games. The sophomore winger leads Penn State with 85 shots. He has struggled to find consistency this year after having a terrific rookie season with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists), which led all freshmen and was third on the team in points and goals. A lot of those points came in the second half last year where he compiled 10 points down the stretch.

He went eight games without scoring a goal which led to him being a healthy scratch in Game 2 against Michigan State back in November.

The DeWitt, New York, native had four assists in four games before he got hurt.