PSU Pod: Bo Bassett commits to Iowa over Penn State + is NIL an issue?

Happy Valley Insiders⁠ Richie and Joey talk about Penn State Wrestling losing out on top ranked in-state recruit Bo Bassett, as he commits to Iowa over a top four of Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech. (0:16)

The guys go in depth on how NIL was one of the driving factors here (2:40), how it will effect college wrestling recruiting going forward (9:20) and can the Nittany Lions keep up with the NIL race in wrestling? (16:32). They finish up talking about where things stand with another recruiting target in Jax Forrest (24:47).