Penn State Hockey might be out of the Big Ten Tournament after a quick series versus Ohio State, but they are far from finished for the 2022-23 season.

Penn State had a slow start to the first period as the Buckeyes' Tate Singleton took the lead off of a defensive rush less than six minutes in with the help of Stephen Halliday and Dominic Vidoli.

Just a few minutes after the Buckeye goal, Vidoli went to the box for hooking, and the Nittany Lions were set to face the best penalty kill in the nation. Even with three shots, they could not get one past Jakub Dobeš.

The Nittany Lions ended the first period with a few great chances and outshot the Buckeyes 14-11.

The Buckeyes had a strong second period, less than five minutes into the period, Tyler Duke scored, and less than a minute later, Cam Theising scored to give them a 3-0 lead.

When Penn States’ Ture Linden went to the box for hooking and gave the Buckeyes their third powerplay of the game, they managed to capitalize as Cole McWard scored with assists from Jake Wise and Stephen Halliday.

The Buckeyes had four penalties, three of which were man advantages for the Nittany Lions, who managed to capitalize on one, the Nittany Lions had six penalties, five of which were man advantages, and the Buckeyes only capitalized on one.

Between three powerplays and one four-on-four, the Nittany Lions managed to score their lone goal of the game by Linden with assists from Ashton Calder and Jimmy Dowd jr. Just over a minute later, Halliday scored the game's final goal to give the Buckeyes a 5-1 win and a 1-0 series lead.