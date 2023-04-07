Welcome to another exciting episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! In today's episode, our host Zach Seyko is joined by special guest Dylan Callaghan Croley, recruiting analyst with Rivals.com, to discuss some exciting news in Penn State football recruiting.

First up, they'll dive into the potential commitment of top 2024 high school prospect Quinton Martin to Penn State. They'll analyze Martin's skill set and what he could bring to the team, as well as the impact his commitment would have on Penn State's recruiting class.

Next, Zach and Dylan will take a closer look at Florida high school cornerback Jon Mitchell, a talented player who has verbally committed to the Penn State football team for 2024. They'll discuss what sets Mitchell apart from other players and why he would be a valuable addition to the team.

Finally, they'll talk about how Penn State is working to build a strong defensive identity with its 2024 recruiting class. They'll highlight some of the key players being targeted and discuss how these players could help elevate Penn State's defense in the coming years.

If you're a Penn State football fan or just a college football enthusiast, you won't want to miss this episode of Locked On Nittany Lions! Tune in to hear Zach and Dylan's insights and analysis on the latest news in Penn State football recruiting.