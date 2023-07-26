Locked On Nittany Pod: Penn State's top targets at Lasch Bash this weekend
The recruiting dead period is coming to an end, and Penn State football is ready to capitalize on the chance to recruit high school prospects in person once again before the season starts. The annual Lasch Bash barbecue will take place this weekend, with plenty of top tier athletes attending. Get to know the names!
Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Penn State Rivals / Happy Valley Insider publisher Richie Schnyderite share who they are most excited to see perform at camp, including underclass players like Messiah Mickens, Elias Coke, Jaelyne Matthews, Bekkem Kritza, and Michael Carroll. Plus, they will be accompanied by class of 2024 commits in Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quinton Martin, Garrett Sexton, Donovan Harbour, Corey Smith, Luke Reynolds, and others.
Will Jaylen Harvey be the next player to join this class of 2024? Zach and Richie discuss how likely it is for Harvey to commit to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Finally, the two give their takes on Big Ten media day and why fans should not expect to hear much from James Franklin, Olu Fashanu, Keaton Ellis, and Adisa Isaac.
SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS....
BIRDDOGS
Go to birddogs.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE or enter promo code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for a free Yeti style tumbler with your order. You won’t want to take your birddogs off we promise you.
eBay Motors
For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.
FANDUEL
Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.
WANT MORE PODS TO LISTEN TO?
Don't have Spotify? Don't worry you can also check us out on Google Podcasts, Tune In, Radio Public or listen/watch our video call on YouTube above.