The recruiting dead period is coming to an end, and Penn State football is ready to capitalize on the chance to recruit high school prospects in person once again before the season starts. The annual Lasch Bash barbecue will take place this weekend, with plenty of top tier athletes attending. Get to know the names! Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko and Penn State Rivals / Happy Valley Insider publisher Richie Schnyderite share who they are most excited to see perform at camp, including underclass players like Messiah Mickens, Elias Coke, Jaelyne Matthews, Bekkem Kritza, and Michael Carroll. Plus, they will be accompanied by class of 2024 commits in Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quinton Martin, Garrett Sexton, Donovan Harbour, Corey Smith, Luke Reynolds, and others. Will Jaylen Harvey be the next player to join this class of 2024? Zach and Richie discuss how likely it is for Harvey to commit to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Finally, the two give their takes on Big Ten media day and why fans should not expect to hear much from James Franklin, Olu Fashanu, Keaton Ellis, and Adisa Isaac.

