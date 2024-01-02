Would Penn State have beaten the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl with their regular starting lineup? Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko thinks so. Hear from Zach on why Penn State was the better team had the starters all played a complete game. Find out Penn State's next transfer portal targets at wide receiver and offensive line. And now that Kalen King has officially declared for the draft, Zach takes a look at Penn State's secondary for 2024 and if there should be concern around the group.

Gametime

Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase.

FanDuel

Score early this NFL season with FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook! Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – if your team wins! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started. F

ANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Become an every-dayer! Subscribe to Locked On Nittany Lions on YouTube.

Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LONittanyLions...

Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege

Follow the show on Twitter!



