Penn State RB coach Ja'Jaun Seider set to leave for Notre Dame

For the first time since 2018, Penn State will have a new running backs coach. On Sunday, it was reported that Notre Dame will be hiring Penn State running backs coach Ja'Jaun Seider to take over the same position.

Seider will replace Deland McCullough at Notre Dame who recently left South Bend for the running backs coaching job with the Los Angeles Raiders. The 47-year-old Seider came to Happy Valley in 2018 from the Florida Gators where he spent the 2017 season. He also spent time at Marshall and West Virginia in his coaching career.

Seider started his tenure with the program as the running backs coach but quickly added more titles to his name including run game coordinator, assistant head coach, and co-offensive coordinator.

Under his tutelage, Penn State has seen the development of multiple key running backs including Miles Sanders, Journey Brown, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen.

On top of his on the field coaching, Seider was also an integral part of the program's recruiting efforts not just at running back but within the state of Florida.

The good news for Penn State is that the coaching position will be one that should draw plenty of interest with the Nittany Lions set to return a loaded backfield in 2025. Of course, the program is also expected to be among the nation's top contenders for the national championship this season.