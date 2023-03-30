Penn State on Wednesday afternoon officially named Pennsylvania native Mike Rhoades the next men's head basketball coach. The Mahanoy City native comes to Happy Valley after six seasons with the VCU Rams where he led the A-10 program to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

The 15th men's basketball coach in program history is set to be introduced to the media on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. but the Penn State administration released the terms sheet for Rhaodes' contract on Wednesday night.

Here's what you need to know about Rhoades' contract.