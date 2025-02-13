NFL Draft: Five Nittany Lions invited to NFL Combine

On Thursday, the full 329 participant list for the 2025 NFL Combine was released and Penn State will be represented by five players at this year's proceedings.

Representing the Nittany Lions in Indianapolis will be tight end Tyler Warren, defensive end Abdul Carter, linebacker Kobe King, safety Jayden Reed, and safety Kevin Winston Jr.

Notably, Nittany Lions who did not receive invitations to Indianapolis include wide receiver Julain Fleming, defensive end Amin Vanover, defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, and cornerback Jalen Kimber.



Of those invited to Indianapolis, both tight end Tyler Warren and defensive end Abdul Carter are locks to be first-round picks. Carter will have an argument to be the No.1 overall pick in the draft come April 24 while Warren has been a regularly projected top-10 draft pick over the last several weeks.

The combine will be highly important for former Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr, who missed most of the 2024 season with an injury. While it hasn't been reported that Winston has been yet cleared for on-field drills, a tweet from Adam Schefter in December noted that Winston was expected to be cleared by March 1. Prior to his injury, Winston was considered a potential first-round pick but his stock has since dropped, he'll look to enter the first or second-round conversation once again with a strong showing in Indianapolis, if cleared.

Both Kobe King and Jaylen Reed are currently considered potential early day three draft picks.

This year's combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center from February 24 through March 3.