NitBits: Penn State lines up multiple transfer portal visits

Penn State, this transfer portal cycle has already added a key addition in wide receiver Trebor Pena. Now, the Nittany Lions' focus will turn to the defensive side of the ball, and in particular, linebacker.

It was a need that the head coach, James Franklin, was willing to make a public plea for in his post-Blue White Game press conference

"As you all know, we aren’t a big portal team, but we’re going to address some issues," Franklin said. "If there is a linebacker out there that wants to be a part of our program and play for LBU, the most historic linebacker program in the history of college football, there’s an opportunity to join the room."

Now, it's safe to say that Franklin and Penn State are not wasting any time with spring ball over to address the need, setting up multiple visits for transfer linebackers.