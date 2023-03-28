Class of 2023 Penn State men's basketball signee Logan Imes has requested his release from his letter of intent, Kyle Neddenriep of the Indystar first reported on Tuesday . The report has since been confirmed by Nittany Nation.

The three-star guard's release from his letter of intent comes nearly a year after he originally signed his LOI last season. He is the second member of the Nittany Lions' 2023 recruiting class to request a release from their letter of intent, joining Penn State legacy and Rivals100 prospect Carey Booth. Booth requested his release last week, shortly after Micah Shrewsberry took the head coaching job at Notre Dame.

That of course leaves, Shrewsberry's son Braeden Shrewsberry as the lone remaining member of the Nittany Lions' 2023 recruiting class. Barring a very surprising turn of events, it is likely that the younger Shrewsberry also requests out of his LOI and joins his dad in South Bend.

Imes originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions over the likes of Bradley, Butler, Creighton, Drake, Wake Forest, Purdue, and Wisconsin. His lead recruiter was Nittany Lions' ace recruiter Adam Fisher who interviewed and is a finalist for the head coaching job at Temple - as NIttany Nation has been reporting over the last week. He is also a candidate for the Nittany Lions job as well.

With Imes' departure, the Nittany Lions are down to officially five scholarship players for their 2023-24 roster but realistically four after Braeden Shrewsberry's impending departure. Left scholarship-wise for the Nittany Lions is guards Kanye Clary and Jameel Brown, as well as forwards Kebba Njie, and Demetrius Lilley.

Those curious about what the scholarship chart looks like currently can check it out here.







