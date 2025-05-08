Penn State Analyst Torrence Brown Leaves For Western Illinois

Penn State Football Defensive Analyst Torrence Brown is leaving Happy Valley to join Joe Davis staff over at Western Illinois. The former Penn State defensive end has been named the Leathernecks new defensive line coach per Football Scoop.

Brown is a former Class of 2014 recruit out of Alabama, who ended up signing with the Nittany Lions over offers from Memphis, NC State, Troy, West Virginia and several others. He would go on to spend the 2014-18 seasons with the program before medically retiring and joining the program as a student assistant.

After that, Brown went on to coach at Eastern New Mexico (DII) and Marshall before rejoining the program in 2023 as a graduate assistant, working with defensive line coach Deion Barnes and the defensive line. Earlier this offseason, Penn State elevated him to defensive analyst.

