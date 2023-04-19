While the transfer frenzy has become a season of its own as the portal erupts and coaches continue to change places, the new coaching staff is adapting instantly in Happy Valley. Penn State recently garnered a commitment from reigning Atlantic-10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin.

A traditional, create-first point guard, Baldwin averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 assists last season, as VCU compiled a 27-8 record which culminated with an NCAA tournament berth.

While Baldwin brings the veteran poise and experience which is so highly sought and prioritized on the transfer market, his defensive presence is really what sets a loud tone. A confrontational on-ball defender who guards up all 94 feet, Baldwin brings a style that is emblematic of PSU head coach Mike Rhoades` defense-heavy approach.

While PSU still has plenty of movement taking place on the transfer portal, they will have their hands full as the AAU season has already started. Here is a look at several unique high school and prep prospects who currently have or could maximize their appeal to the Nittany Lions.