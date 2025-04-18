Penn State Basketball Center Kachi Nzeh Enters Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound center is the fourth NIttany Lion to enter his name in the portal since the conclusion of the season a little over a month ago.

On Friday afternoon, Penn State Basketball big man Kachi Nzeh plans to enter the Transfer Portal per source, with the intent to finish his career elsewhere.

The former three-star recruit in the 2023 class hails from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, but originally signed with Xavier out of high school before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2024-25 season.

During his lone year with the Nittany Lions, Nzeh appeared in 29 total games (2 starts) and averaged 1.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Nzeh's best game of the season came against St. Francis, where he finished with 6 points and 5 rebounds in the 92-62 Nittany Lions victory

With Nzeh's departure, the Nittany Lions are down to eight scholarship players for the 2025-26 season. You can see the full Penn State Basketball scholarship chart right here.

Stay tuned for more on Nzeh and other Penn State Basketball news right here on Happy Valley Insider!