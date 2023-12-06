Yet another tough one for Penn State Basketball today as they traveled down to College Park, Maryland today, but ultimately fell to the Terrapins by a final score of 81-75 in overtime.

Starting with the Nittany Lions offense, they actually shot the ball pretty well today throughout the first 20 minutes of play hitting on 44.5% of their shots, but unfortunately that all fell apart in overtime where they ended up going 0-of-8 thus costing them the game. The offense was once again led by Kanye Clary who finished with 25 points and Ace Baldwin who scored 16 points of his own. No one else on the team hit the double digit mark in points.

As for the Penn State defense, they were pretty solid today forcing Maryland to 34.8% from the field and also made them turn it over 18 different times throughout the game.

Overall a pretty good effort from the guys, but there were two major differences today that cost the Nittany Lions the game. First off was the fouling as three guys fouled out and two others had four each, which led to 30 free throws made for the Terps. On top of that, they also couldn't hit anything at all in the second half, as mentioned before they were 0-of-8 from the field and only scored four points, all of which came from free throws.