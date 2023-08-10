In today's continuation of our 2023 Top 25 countdown for Penn State, we return to the offensive side of the ball with wide receiver Tre Wallace .

Harrison "Tre" Wallace III was a late addition to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class. The Pike Road, Alabama, native flipped to the Nittany Lions from Duke in December of 2020. He also picked up late cycle offers from Maryland and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 194 pound Wallace is entering his redshirt sophomore year and has had a big offseason. Wallace has responded well to the need for Penn State to have wide receivers emerge this offseason and has put himself in a position to begin the year as a starter.

Wallace is a plus athlete who was also a great basketball player in high school. Wallace has the ability to jump out of the gym which can help make him difficult to cover. While he is not a burner, he has enough speed to create problems on the outside.

Last season, Wallace played in all 133 games. He hauled in 19 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. This included a pair of catches for 47 yards against Utah in the Rose Bowl. His best game of the season came against Rutgers when he caught 3 passes for a season-high 49 yards.

This fall, Wallace will be a key cog in Penn State's offense. Drops plagued him at times last season, but if he can clean that up he should become one of Drew Allar's top targets this season.

Wallace should be viewed as one of the top breakout candidates for Penn State this season.