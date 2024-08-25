Six days remain until Penn State's 2024 season kicks off next Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia as the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers look to upset the top-10 ranked Nittany Lions.

The Montgomery, Alabama native enters the 2024 season with 24 career games played including six starts. Last season, Wallace played in eight games, missing five with injuries. Out of those eight games, he made six starts while finishing the sesaon with 19 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Wallace has been one of the talk of camps for Penn State entering this fall especially at wide receiver alongside fellow redshirt junior Liam Clifford.

“I think Trey and Liam have had really, really good camps," James Franklin said recently. "I think there’s a lot of excitement within our program and I think they’ve earned a lot of respect. They've really worked their tails off since the end of last season, mentally, physically, and have been very consistent. They've also shown flashes at times but this camp, they've been really really consistent, so we have a ton of confidence in them. I think they're going to have big years for us. There's other guys as well but those two guys definitely have been very consistent in terms of making plays, in terms of their assignments, in terms of their responsibilities."

While Wallace's career numbers may not necessarily scream No. 1 wide receiver, with just 38 career receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns, the 6-foot-1 receiver has consistently shown flashes on the field for Penn State when healthy.