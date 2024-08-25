PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 6 WR Harrison Wallace III

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Six days remain until Penn State's 2024 season kicks off next Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia as the Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers look to upset the top-10 ranked Nittany Lions.

With six days remaining, Penn State's potential No. 1 wide receiver this fall, redshirt junior Harrison Wallace III is in the player spotlight.

The Montgomery, Alabama native enters the 2024 season with 24 career games played including six starts. Last season, Wallace played in eight games, missing five with injuries. Out of those eight games, he made six starts while finishing the sesaon with 19 receptions for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Wallace has been one of the talk of camps for Penn State entering this fall especially at wide receiver alongside fellow redshirt junior Liam Clifford.

“I think Trey and Liam have had really, really good camps," James Franklin said recently. "I think there’s a lot of excitement within our program and I think they’ve earned a lot of respect. They've really worked their tails off since the end of last season, mentally, physically, and have been very consistent. They've also shown flashes at times but this camp, they've been really really consistent, so we have a ton of confidence in them. I think they're going to have big years for us. There's other guys as well but those two guys definitely have been very consistent in terms of making plays, in terms of their assignments, in terms of their responsibilities."

While Wallace's career numbers may not necessarily scream No. 1 wide receiver, with just 38 career receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns, the 6-foot-1 receiver has consistently shown flashes on the field for Penn State when healthy.

