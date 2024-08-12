Penn State Football opens season ranked No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll
The first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2024 season has been released and the Nittany Lions, opened up at No. 8 overall following another 10 win season in State College.
The Nittany Lions are one of six Big Ten Conference teams in the first poll, joined by the likes of Ohio State (2), Oregon (3), Michigan (9), USC (23) and Iowa (25). Nebraska and Wisconsin also received some Top 25 votes, but were towards the lower end of the category with 15 points each.
It is the second straight season that the Nittany Lions will open the season as a top-10 ranked team after starting the 2023 season as the No. 7 team in the country.
It's also the fifth time overall in the James Franklin era that the program is ranked within the top-10 to start the season.
The Nittany Lions have also now been ranked within the preseason top-25 in seven of the last eight seasons, only failing to be ranked in the 2022 preseason top-25 after a 4-5 campaign in 2020.
|Ranking
|AP Poll
|
1
|
Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
|
2
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
|
3
|
Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
|
4
|
Texas Longhorns (SEC)
|
5
|
Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
|
6
|
Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
|
7
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)
|
8
|
Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
|
9
|
Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten
|
10
|
Florida State Seminoles (ACC)
|
11
|
Missouri Tigers (SEC)
|
12
|
Utah Utes (Big 12)
|
13
|
LSU Tigers (SEC)
|
14
|
Clemson Tigers (ACC)
|
15
|
Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
|
16
|
Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
|
17
|
Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)
|
18
|
Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)
|
19
|
Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
|
20
|
Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)
|
21
|
Arizona Wildcats (Big 12)
|
22
|
Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)
|
23
|
USC Trojans (Big Ten)
|
24
|
North Carolina State Wolfpack (ACC)
|
25
|
Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)
OTHER RECEIVING VOTES: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
