The Nittany Lions are one of six Big Ten Conference teams in the first poll, joined by the likes of Ohio State (2), Oregon (3), Michigan (9), USC (23) and Iowa (25). Nebraska and Wisconsin also received some Top 25 votes, but were towards the lower end of the category with 15 points each.

The first AP Top 25 Poll of the 2024 season has been released and the Nittany Lions, opened up at No. 8 overall following another 10 win season in State College.

It is the second straight season that the Nittany Lions will open the season as a top-10 ranked team after starting the 2023 season as the No. 7 team in the country.

It's also the fifth time overall in the James Franklin era that the program is ranked within the top-10 to start the season.

The Nittany Lions have also now been ranked within the preseason top-25 in seven of the last eight seasons, only failing to be ranked in the 2022 preseason top-25 after a 4-5 campaign in 2020.