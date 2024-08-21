When the Peach Bowl ended it appeared that Penn State was going to need to add multiple defensive tackles via the transfer portal. All signs pointed toward that being the final game in a Nittany Lion uniform for both D'Von J-Thomas (then D'Von Ellies) and Hakeem Beamon. However, to the surprise of even those within the program, both surpassed the NFL to return to Penn State for a sixth and final season. Due to this, defensive tackle went from arguably Penn State's biggest transfer portal need to a position they did not need to address in the portal. These two players returning combined with the other players who return at the position should make defensive tackle a strength. This season, defensive tackle should be not just one of the best position groups for Tom Allen's defense, but on the entire roster for the Nittany Lions.

PROJECTED STARTER(S)/BACKUP(S)

Due to how things work at defensive tackle we have bunched starters and backups together. The "starting" defensive tackles may vary from Saturday to Saturday, but there are four defensive tackles who will play starter minutes for Penn State. Odds are, Zane Durant will be the main cog at defensive tackle this season. Of the top four guys at defensive tackle, Durant has the highest ceiling. With a strong 2024 season, Durant could play himself into being a high draft pick. The aforementioned J-Thomas and Beamon will both play a huge role in this defense after deciding to return to school for a sixth season. It would not be a surprise to see J-Thomas named a team captain. The fourth player is Coziah Izzard. The redshirt senior has played a lot of football for Penn State over the last three seasons and has done so at a high level. This quartet should be one of the best in the Big Ten.

DEPTH PIECES