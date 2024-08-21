PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Position Previews: Defensive Tackle

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

When the Peach Bowl ended it appeared that Penn State was going to need to add multiple defensive tackles via the transfer portal. All signs pointed toward that being the final game in a Nittany Lion uniform for both D'Von J-Thomas (then D'Von Ellies) and Hakeem Beamon.

However, to the surprise of even those within the program, both surpassed the NFL to return to Penn State for a sixth and final season. Due to this, defensive tackle went from arguably Penn State's biggest transfer portal need to a position they did not need to address in the portal.

These two players returning combined with the other players who return at the position should make defensive tackle a strength. This season, defensive tackle should be not just one of the best position groups for Tom Allen's defense, but on the entire roster for the Nittany Lions.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

PROJECTED STARTER(S)/BACKUP(S)

Due to how things work at defensive tackle we have bunched starters and backups together. The "starting" defensive tackles may vary from Saturday to Saturday, but there are four defensive tackles who will play starter minutes for Penn State.

Odds are, Zane Durant will be the main cog at defensive tackle this season. Of the top four guys at defensive tackle, Durant has the highest ceiling. With a strong 2024 season, Durant could play himself into being a high draft pick.

The aforementioned J-Thomas and Beamon will both play a huge role in this defense after deciding to return to school for a sixth season. It would not be a surprise to see J-Thomas named a team captain.

The fourth player is Coziah Izzard. The redshirt senior has played a lot of football for Penn State over the last three seasons and has done so at a high level. This quartet should be one of the best in the Big Ten.

DEPTH PIECES

While he is still at least a year away from making significant contributions at the position, true freshman Xavier Gilliam has garnered a lot of praise and buzz this offseason. The same can be said about redshirt freshman Ty Blanding. They both could see playing time in mop up duty this season, although Gilliam's would be done accordingly to preserve a redshirt. True freshman Liam Andrews has a sky-high ceiling and should be in a similar boat to Gilliam and Blanding this season.

Another player to watch is Alonzo Ford. After transferring to Penn State from Old Dominion, Ford missed all of last season due to an injury. Working his way back from injury, the redshirt junior should see playing time in mop up duty and put himself in a position to be a big player at defensive tackle in 2025.

Smith Vilbert could also contribute at defensive tackle. For a lot of the offseason, there was talk of Vilbert being able to bounce between defensive end and tackle. However, with Jamieal Lyons no longer with the team, this could put Vilbert into solely a defensive end role.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1mb290YmFsbC1wb3NpdGlvbi1wcmV2aWV3 cy1kZWZlbnNpdmUtdGFja2xlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRlLWZvb3RiYWxsLXBvc2l0aW9uLXByZXZpZXdz LWRlZmVuc2l2ZS10YWNrbGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=