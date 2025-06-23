Penn State Football welcomes 2026 RB Jabree Wallace to State College

Another member of Penn State Football's 2025 class made it to campus today, as Imhotep Charter (PA) four-star running back Jabree Coleman has arrived in State College today.

The 6-foot, 209-pound tailback originally committed to Georgia back in July 2022 and his recruitment remained that way until December 2023 when he decommitted. Coleman would go on to visit North Carolina and Penn State before committing to the Nittany Lions on June 21st.