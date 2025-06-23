Penn State Football welcomes 2026 RB Jabree Wallace to State College

Another member of Penn State Football's 2025 class made it to campus today, as Imhotep Charter (PA) four-star running back Jabree Coleman has arrived in State College today.
The 6-foot, 209-pound tailback originally committed to Georgia back in July 2022 and his recruitment remained that way until December 2023 when he decommitted. Coleman would go on to visit North Carolina and Penn State before committing to the Nittany Lions on June 21st.
As mentioned above, Coleman hails from Imhotep Charter, one of the top talent producing programs throughout the state. With the addition of Coleman, he becomes the fifth product from the school to join Penn State, as he follows wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, defensive end Enai White, linebacker Keon Wylie and cornerback Kenny Woseley.
Now Penn State is getting in Coleman? Wallace provides solid size as a running back and shows patience and vision. He can beat defenders in multiple ways with his speed, power and elusiveness. He can also be a threat out of the backfield as a receiver and make an impact on special teams.
