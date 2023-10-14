St. Lawrence is 1-1 after opening its season against RIT, winning 3-2; they lost to Vermont last night 3-1. Last season, the Saints were 17-19-0, getting knocked out of the ECAC quarterfinals by Colgate. The team returns 11 of its top 12 scorers and all of their top nine.

Penn State extended its winning streak to two after defeating Clarkson 3-2 for the first time in Cheel Arena. The Nittany Lions remain in North Country tonight as they face St. Lawrence to finish their three-game season-opening road trip.

Current senior Salem Luc was the only player to record double-digit goals, leading the team in all offensive categories with ten goals and 17 assists for 27 points. Current graduate student Cameron Buhl was second to Luc with nine goals and nine assists for 18 points. The team's sixth top scorer last season, Max Dorrington, scored the team's lone goal against Vermont on the power play. Drake Burgin had a multi-goal game against RIT, including a power play goal to win the game.

The Nittany Lions lost most of their top goal scorers, but many returning players have stepped up to the plate. Junior Ryan Kirwan has had a goal and an assist in both games so far. Junior Dylan Lugris has recorded a goal and two assists; his two points against Clarkson marked his first multi-point game of his career. Junior Danny Dzhaniyev has three assists on the season.

Penn State has always prioritized outshooting their opponents, and so far, they have outshot LIU 32-18 and outshot Clarkson 43-23. St. Lawrence has outshot their opponents 69-56.

St. Lawrence was 1-for-5 on the power play against Vermont, while its penalty kill went 5-for-6. When facing RIT, the Saints converted once on six chances, and the penalty kill was perfect, killing all three of the Tiger's power plays.

The Nittany Lions scored once on their four power-play chances, and they stopped all three of the Sharks chances. They also scored once on four chances against Clarkson, and the penalty kill prevented three of the Golden Knights's four chances.

St. Lawrence has lost their starting goalie, Emil Zettterquist, who played all 36 games last season, recording a .899 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. Arizona State transfer Ben Kraws started against RIT, stopping 26-of-29 shots and posting a .897 save percentage. Senior Grant Adams got the nod against Vermont, stopping 24-of-27 shots and recording a .889 save percentage.

Penn State returns starting netminder Liam Souliere for his senior season. The Ontario native played in 36 games last season, recording a .917 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average. Souliere has started both of the Nittany Lions games thus far, making 37 saves on 41 shots, posting a .902 save percentage.

Penn State looks to conclude its road trip through New York with a win and continue their undefeated streak against non-conference teams from last season.