Penn State has landed yet another commitment from the Class of 2024 with Brock Weiss, a Junior from Jersey Shore High School located in Lycoming, Pennsylvania, who announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions on Instagram.

Weiss adds even more strength to the Lions' Class of 2024, which features names like Joe Sealey, Zack Ryder, Mason Gibson, Luke Lilledahl, and Cole and Connor Mirasola.

Weiss is one of the few recruits that is unranked in FloWrestling's Top 100, but he has been highly sought after because of impressive performances through his first few years of high school, as well as plenty of potential in other styles.

Weiss is 102-11 in his career thus far and did not wrestle last post-season as he missed weight at this past year's District 4/9 AAA tournament. Weiss was a favorite for the 127 weight class this past year after finishing 2nd as a Sophomore.

Weiss had a 29-0 record heading into the post-season with 20 of those wins coming by fall.

In addition to Weiss' high school success, he finished as an All-American at the 2022 Fargo tournament in the Greco Roman Cadet bracket.

Weiss is also a familiar face at David Taylor's M2 Training Center.