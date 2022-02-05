Penn State lands highly touted Rivals250 OL Jven Williams

Williams, listed at 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds continues a hot streak for the Nittany Lions on the recruiting trail with offensive line prospects. Since December 20, the Nittany Lions have now landed four offensive linemen in three-star Joshua Miller (Chester, VA), fellow three-star Anthony Donkoh (Aldie, VA) as well as 2024 prospect Cooper Cousins (Erie, PA).

"First off I would like to thank my mom and pops. Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for me and thank you for providing for me and teaching me lifelong lessons." Williams said in a statement released with his commitment. "Thank you, Coach Steve O'Neil and Ross Tucker for guiding me through the recruiting process and being there for me on and off the field. Lastly, I would like to thank the big man upstairs! Thank you, God for listening to my prayers and getting me to this point in my life! With at being said.... I'M STAYING HOME!"

Wiliiams committed to the Nittany Lions over 18 other scholarship offers including a final seven of Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. His commitment came just two weeks after cutting his list down to his top seven.

When asked about making his commitment, Williams answered echoed the same sentiment of 2024 offensive lineman Cooper Cousins who committed to the Nittany Lions last weekend.

"The coaches have done an amazing job making me feel like family!" Williams said. "I know when I do arrive in Happy Valley, I’m in great hands!". It was also a commitment a long time in the making for Williams, when asked about when he realized he was ready to commit. "Honestly the second I stepped on campus I knew it was the place for me! The environment is crazy!"

While the commitment was a surprise timing-wise, Williams also spoke highly about Penn State and the coaching staff last month when Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman caught up with him to discuss his then released top seven.

"I've been to Happy Valley twice so far and both have been amazing visits, the coaches there show a tremendous amount of love. It's beautiful there." Williams said. "The players have done an amazing job also recruiting me. If you're from eastern Pennsylvania, you're a Penn State fan for the most part. I like how I can relate to coach Trautwein. He played in the league and he went to Florida but I like what he preaches. He lets me know that the best five guys play. I think that's just a cool thing that, potentially, you never know I could be at Penn State suited up starting as a freshman. You never know but I think that's awesome to have in the back of my head."



