Penn State's defensive line will be down a second member. Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that defensive tackle Alonzo Ford will be out for the 2023 season after suffering an injury in fall camp. Blue-White Illustrated was the first to report Alonzo's injury on Thursday.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Ford transferred to Penn State this offseason from Old Dominion and was expected to serve as a depth piece for the Nittany Lions. He joins defensive end Smith Vilbert on the shelf for the Nittany Lions this fall. Vilbert was reported to be out for the season on Sunday by The Athletic's Audrey Snyder.

Ford is coming off a 32-tackle, 5.0 tackle for loss, and 3.5 sack season for Old Dominion. He had 73 totals over the last two seasons for the Monarchs.

Ford was expected to compete as part of Penn State's deep rotation at defensive tackle. Now, with Ford out of service, the Nittany Lions will at redshirt junior Coziah Izzard, redshirt sophomore Davon Townley, and redshirt freshman Kaleb Artis to potentially step up into his role.