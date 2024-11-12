Published Nov 12, 2024
Penn State moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Editor
The Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and are now the No. 4 team in the country according to the playoff committee.

The Nittany Lions moved up two spots from last weekend after defeating Washington 35-6 while both Georgia and Miami who were ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions found themselves on the losing ends of games against Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

While the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 4 in the latest ranking, they would be the No. 6 seed in the College Football Playoffs and host No. 10 Ole Miss in a first-round playoff matchup at Beaver Stadium.

Other first-round matchups would include;

No. 2 (5-seed) Ohio State vs No. 13 (12-seed) Boise State

No. 5 (7-seed) Indiana vs No. 10 (10-seed) Alabama

No. 8 (9-seed) Notre Dame vs No. 7 (8-seed) Tennessee

Full Top-12

The full top-12 for the updated College Football Playoff rankings is the following;

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. BYU

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. Miami

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Georgia (first team out)

13. Boise State

14. SMU (second team out)