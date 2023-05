As a big and versatile 6-foot-8 forward from Belgium, Matthew Hodge had been on the radar of the previous Penn State's staff since he arrived on US soil last summer.

This week, Mike Rhoades and the new staff at Penn State offered the promising Class of 2024 PSA Cardinals (NY) recruit.

Hodge, who is the son of former Old Dominion forward Odell Hodge, added the Nittany Lions to a growing list that includes Seton Hall, Monmouth, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and ODU.