2026 OL Tyler Merrill set to make decision; Does Penn State have a chance?

One of the top offensive linemen in the country and an elite in-state prospect, 2026 offensive guard Tyler Merrill is set to make a decision on Thursday, it has been reported.
The Cumberland Valley (PA) native is ranked by Rivals as the No. 84 player in the country including the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania and third best offensive guard in the country.
The Mechanicsburg native has been a frequent visitor to Penn State over the course of his recruitment thus far, making 10 visits to see the Nittany Lions. He also has visited Notre Dame a handful of times as well as Michigan.
So with a commitment coming in a little over 24 hours, what are Penn State's chances with Merrill?