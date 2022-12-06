Jeudy was a four-star defensive end out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia (PA) as part of the 2021 recruiting cycle. The nation's No. 244 player overall in the cycle and eighth-best weakside defensive end committed to the Aggies over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee among others.

The offer to Jeudy comes as no surprise as the Philadelphia native has a long relationship with Penn State's coaching staff stemming from his original recruitment. Prior to committing to Texas A&M, Jeudy previously made five trips to Happy Valley.

Although he signed with Texas A&M as a defensive end, Jeudy would add 50 pounds after arriving in College Station, making the move to the defensive tackle position. Another reason the offer comes as little surprise as the Nittany Lions are expected to make the defensive tackle position a priority in the transfer portal.

During his two seasons with the Aggies, Jeudy appeared in four games and recorded one tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Jeudy recorded just 12 snaps this season.

On top of his offer from Penn State, the Philadelphia native has also picked up offers from Boston College, Colorado, Nebraska, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. He has also already scheduled an official visit to Lincoln for this upcoming weekend.