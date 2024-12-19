PSU POD: College Football Playoff Preview - Penn State versus SMU

Richie and Dylan break down the upcoming College Football Playoff Round One matchup between Penn State and SMU, but first start off talking Kyron Hudson's decision to transfer from USC to Penn State (0:50).

The duo then dives into the game between the Mustangs and Nittany Lions (10:39) before offering their predictions on how this one will play out on Saturday (25:56). Finally, the guys talk about their Christmas Wishlist for the Penn State Football team this offseason (29:56).