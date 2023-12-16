Another Nittany Lion has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft as starting right tackle Caedan Wallace made his decision known on Saturday afternoon in a statement posted to X. Wallace announced that he would be declaring for the draft, but will stay with the team through the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on December 30th.

The fifth-year senior has started for James Franklin since his redshirt freshman campaign in 2020, playing in a total of 46 games, including 39 starts after coming to Happy Valley as a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

Wallace joins the likes of Curtis Jacobs, Johnny Dixon, Theo Johnson, and Chop Robinson as Penn State's NFL Draft prospects to declare thus far, with more likely on the way. Like Johnson and Jacobs, Wallace will play his final game later this month in the Peach Bowl before leaving the program.

Wallace's impending departure could now leave Penn State without its two starting tackles leading into 2024 as Olu Fashanu says he has yet to make a decision, but is likely to get picked early this spring should he declare as anticipated. One of those open spots in the starting lineup could very well be taken by recent transfer offensive lineman Alan Herron, who committed to Penn State less than a week ago.