Happy Valley Insider

It wasn't a picture-perfect August evening in Happy Valley, but Penn State fans still came out in droves to see their beloved Nittany Lions on the practice field Saturday evening. It was the first time in the James Franklin era that the Nittany Lions did so, giving fans unprecedented access to seeing the Nittany Lions on the practice field.

Of course, the Nittany Lions, in the process, kept things on the plainer side, not trying to give away too many state secrets before their September 2, 2023, opener against West Virginia.