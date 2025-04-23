Premium content
Published Apr 23, 2025
Penn State Basketball 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker
Zane Brancefield  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
The offseason has officially arrived for Penn State Basketball, bringing with it transfer portal season.

Follow this tracker to stay up to date on Penn State basketball's offseason activity, including incoming players, targets and departures.

The transfer portal officially opens Monday, March 24th and closes April 22, but there is no deadline for players to commit to a new school once they have entered.

Below is a comprehensive guide to Penn State’s offseason activity.

***THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE OFFSEASON***

SCHOLARSHIP TRACKER...

