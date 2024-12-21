Penn State opens as 10.5-point favorites versus Boise State

Before round one of the College Football Playoff between Penn State and SMU ended, FanDuel Sportsbook jumped the gun a bit and released their initial spread for Penn State's round two matchup against Boise State.

FanDuel has the Nittany Lions as 10.5-point favorites over the Broncos, with the Over/Under in total points set at 53.5 points.

The game is slated to take place in Phoenix Arizona on December 31st, 2024 and will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and be televised nationally on ESPN.