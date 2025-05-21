Penn State QB Commit Troy Huhn Earns Elite 11 Invite

Huhn is one of 20 quarterbacks from around the country who partake in the finals next month in Los Angeles.

The San Marcos Hills (CA) standout quarterback who committed to Penn State last summer participated in the State College Elite 11 Regional this past weekend alongside fellow Penn State quarterback commitment Peyton Falzone.

Huhn will be the 10th Penn State quarterback commit to participate in the Elite 11 Finals joining Zac Wasserman (1999), Anthony Morelli (2003), Pat Devlin (2005), Rob Bolden (2009), Christian Hackenberg (2012), Sean Clifford (2016), Drew Allar (2021), Jaxon Smolik (2022), and Ethan Grunkemeyer (2023).

Huhn is currently listed by Rivals as a top-50 prospect in the state of California and a top-30 quarterback in the country. Prior to his commitment to Penn State, Huhn was heavily considering both Texas and Michigan.

The four-star is also more than comfortable being a part of a two quarterback class and says he is "100% committed" to the Nittany Lions.

“I’m super happy," Huhn recently told Rivals' national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. "I’ve been around the country and it’s different every place. I’m glad I found my home and I’m in the right spot 100 percent.”

Huhn will be back on campus the May 30 official visit weekend as the Nittany Lions' look to add to their 2026 recruiting class which currently holds 17 commitments.