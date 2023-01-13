Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Lee saw significantly less touches during the 2022 season compared to his two previous seasons with Penn State where he totaled 968 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 197 attempts.

In 2022, Lee got just 25 touches, averaging 3.8 yards per carry, down 1.1 yards from his previous two seasons, racking up just 94 rushing yards.

His lone touchdown of the season came from the receiving side of things, where he caught three passes for 23 yards and that aforementioned touchdown.

In his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Lee combined for 27 catches and 196 receiving yards.

With the success of freshman Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for nearly 1,930 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, Lee’s departure has been expected for some time now as he was relegated to a third-string option for Penn State.

The redshirt sophomore enters the portal with two years of eligibility left.