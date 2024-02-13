Ahmad spent the past season working with the Nittany Lions as Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment before leaving for Syracuse back in early December to be the Executive Director of Player Personnel, only to now rejoin the Nittany Lions two months later.

Penn State Football's recruiting department added a sort of new face today as head coach James Franklin has re-hired analyst Khalil Ahmad from Syracuse today, according to sources.

Since joining the Nittany Lions staff back in January of 2023, he's played a significant role on the recruiting trail, specifically in New Jersey where he helped the Nittany Lions land four-star linebacker DJ McClary as well as high three-star defensive back Omari Gaines. He's also played pivotal role in getting the Nittany Lions involved with several others such as Vaboue Toure in 2024 class and others.

Prior to his time in Penn State, Ahmad worked at Syracuse as the Director of High School Relations, where he helped them land 2023 athlete Muwaffaq Parkman out of high school and transfers Jaedan Gould and Jayden Bellamy. It should also be noted that he was well liked within the program, as HC Dino Babers even promoted him recently to allow Ahmad to go out on the road recruiting until he filled out his coaching staff.

Before his time at Syracuse, Ahmad spent a year as a Player Development assistant at Rutgers (2021) and also spent several years as a high school assistant coach at several NJ high schools such as Paterson Eastside, Passaic HS and Northern Valley at Demarest.

