The month of May is here and the official visit season starts at the end of the month for Penn State. Last month, we took on the recruiting battle of tight end Andrew Olesh. Today, we take a look at the recruiting battle of one of Penn State's top wide receiver targets, Jeff Exinor.

Currently, Penn State holds 12 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which ranks seventh in the country. The most recent commitment came from Elba, Alabama four-star running back Alvin Henderson, the No. 36 ranked player nationally.

So far out of those 12 commitments, Penn State holds a commitment from one wide receiver, New York three-star Lyrick Samuel. Could Exinor be the next? Despite what the current FutureCast says for Exinor, Penn State remains in a very good spot for the four-star prospect.

Below, we go over his recruitment, the recent developments, and what Penn State's chances are going forward.