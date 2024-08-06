Penn State's Allen, Singleton named to Doak Walker Award watch list
Penn State football's star tailback duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen has been named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist.
Both tailbacks are set to enter their third season with the program after being important pieces of the Nittany Lions offense in each of the past two seasons.
Singleton, a Shillington, Pennsylvania has totaled 1,813 rushing yards and 393 receiving yards in his first two seasons with the program, totaling over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns. He also has 662 career rushing yards and one touchdown.
Allen has also totaled over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in his two years as a Nittany Lion. After a freshman season that had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, Allen had a strong 2023 campaign that saw him total 902 rushing yards and 81 receiving yards for 983 yards from scrimmage. He also had seven touchdowns in 2023.
