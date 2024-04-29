One of his most notable appearances was a 4-3 decision over Jackson Turley of Rutgers, who was ranked 13th at the time.

Barraclough will enter the portal after wrestling 174 pounds of the Lions on multiple occasions this year, as Carter Starocci did not start in every dual meet. Starocci missed several mid-season meets due to illness, and Barraclough did an excellent job of filling in.

Penn State's Terrell Barraclough has officially entered the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Barraclough most recently wrestled in the U.S. Last Chance Qualifier, where he made the semi-finals and dropped a tough 5-0 decision to former Nittany Lion Vincenzo Joseph.

A four-time Utah State Champion, Barraclough will make an impact on basically any lineup he lands in. It is not known where he is willing to go or what his current options are, but he is a viable addition to nearly any team in the country, especially as he has spent the last five years in State College training with some of the best wrestlers in the country.

However, it appears 174 may be spoken for in terms of the Lions' lineup for next year, as it will likely be taken by Anthony Facundo, who is coming off of an Olympic Redshirt year. 184 is likely to be Josh Barr's spot for 2024-25.

Barraclough is a Biomedical Engineering major as well, so this will surely factor into his decision.