Penn State sends six wrestlers to Sunday's Big Ten Finals

(Photo by Penn State’s Carter Starocci defeats Iowa's Angelo Ferrari 3-1 in the 184-pound bout on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 30-8. © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Six Penn State Nittany Lions will be wrestling for Big Ten championships on Sunday at the Big Ten Championships in Evanston, Illinois, at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Northwestern's campus. The Nittany Lions saw six of their nine wrestlers in the semifinals on Saturday advance to the finals with Luke Lilledhal (125), Tyler Kasak (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Carter Starocci (184), and Greg Kerkvliet (285) all advance. In addition, the Nittany Lions are also sitting in first place in the team standings with 136 points, with 145 points, Nebraska sits in second with 118.5 points, and Iowa sits in third with 98 points.

Several Nittany Lions did suffer upsets on Saturday as Beau Bartlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149), and Josh Barr (197) all suffered defeats and will be in the wrestle-backs, looking to finish in third place in their respective weight classes. Braeden Davis (133) had a strong Saturday after a Friday defeat and will also be vying for third place on Sunday. All 10 wrestlers for the Nittany Lions have also qualified for the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center later this month.

FINALS MATCHUPS WT PSU OPPONENT 125 Luke Lilledahl Caleb Smith (Nebraska) 157 Tyler Kasak Brandon Cannon (Ohio State) 165 Mitch Mesenbrink Michael Caliendo (Iowa) 174 Levi Haines Lenny Pinto (Nebraska)

184 Carter Starocci Max McEnelly (Minnesota)

HWT Greg Kerkvliet Gable Steveson (Minnesota)

