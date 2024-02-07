Penn State men's basketball recently added to their 2024 recruiting class in the form of Canadian forward Hudson Ward. But Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions are looking to potentially add to their class once again.



Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that Sunrise Christian Academy power forward Max Pikaar will be on campus on Wednesday and Thursday for an official visit. The Scouting Service's Derek Murray reported the official visit on X as well.

Originally out of the Netherlands, Pikaar is playing a post grad year at Sunrise Christian. Notably, Pikaar's father Maxx Pikarr played four years of Division I basketball at Dayton in the 1990s as well.



On top of his offer from Penn State, Pikaar also holds offers from Middle Tennessee State, Idaho State, Indiana State, Sam Houston State, and St. Bonaventure. He previously took an official visit to Indiana State.



