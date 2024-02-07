Penn State set to host 2024 PF out of the Netherlands on official visit
Penn State men's basketball recently added to their 2024 recruiting class in the form of Canadian forward Hudson Ward. But Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions are looking to potentially add to their class once again.
Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that Sunrise Christian Academy power forward Max Pikaar will be on campus on Wednesday and Thursday for an official visit. The Scouting Service's Derek Murray reported the official visit on X as well.
Originally out of the Netherlands, Pikaar is playing a post grad year at Sunrise Christian. Notably, Pikaar's father Maxx Pikarr played four years of Division I basketball at Dayton in the 1990s as well.
On top of his offer from Penn State, Pikaar also holds offers from Middle Tennessee State, Idaho State, Indiana State, Sam Houston State, and St. Bonaventure. He previously took an official visit to Indiana State.
WHO IS APART OF PENN STATE'S 2024 RECRUITING CLASS?
Penn State currently holds four commitments/signings in their 2024 recruiting cycle with four-star center Miles Goodman being the headliner. Goodman is ranked as the No. 78 overall prospect in the Rivals150 and the 10th best center in the country as well.
The Nittany Lions also signed three-star guard Dominick Stewart, a teammate of Goodman's at Southern California Academy as well as three-star guard Jahvin Carter out of Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tennessee.
As previously mentioned above, the Nittany Lions also recently landed a commitment from 6-foot-7 small forward Hudson Ward recently who committed to the Nittany Lions over Long Beach State, N.J.I.T, Rice, San Diego, and New Mexico.
