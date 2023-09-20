The nation's top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle will be in Happy Valley this weekend, Happy Valley Insider confirmed on Wednesday evening. Belleville (MI) pro-style quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No.3 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, will be among the large contingent of recruits that flock to Happy Valley on Saturday for Penn State's showdown against Iowa. Also making the trip with Underwood is his Belleville teammates Antwon Thomas and Marquis Peoples.

This will be Underwood's second trip to Penn State this year; he also visited the university in late January for one of the program's annual Junior Days. Early on in his recruitment, the Michigan Wolverines have made a strong run at the 6-foot-3 quarterback, with Underwood already making seven trips to Ann Arbor. He's also made three trips to East Lansing to visit Michigan State but hasn't done so since last September. He's also made three visits to Ohio State and three visits to LSU in his recruitment. The Nittany Lions currently hold two commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle from running back Kiandrea Barker and defensive back Omari Gaines.

