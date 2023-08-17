As we continue to count down Penn State's top 25 preseason players here at Happy Valley Insider, next up is a player expected to have a big season on the offensive line. That player is redshirt sophomore guard Landon Tengwall .

Tengwall was the highest-rated player in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class. A borderline five-star recruit, Tengwall came to Penn State from Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland.

During his true freshman season in 2021 Tengwall redshirted. However, he did play in Penn State's final three games of the season. This included an Outback Bowl loss against Arkansas.

Big things were expected from Tengwall as a redshirt freshman last fall. Tengwall started the first five games for the Nittany Lions and was well on his way to becoming an offensive line anchor before suffering an injury in pregame warm ups for the Michigan game. This injury would cost Tengwall the rest of his season.

So far this fall Tengwall has been slowed in practice. Hopefully, it will not prove to be a major injury issue. Especially after he missed so much time last season due to injury. Regardless, few players have a brighter future on Penn State's offensive line than Tengwall.