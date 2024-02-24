After picking up a thrilling 90-89 upset win over No. 12 Illinois earlier this week, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions enter the matchup with a 14-14 record including 7-9 in conference play. The Hoosiers are 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play.

Entering Saturday, the Hoosiers are losers of three straight as well as seven of their last nine games with wins over Iowa and Ohio State in the process. Earlier this week, the Hoosiers fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 85-70 in Bloomington.



Notably, the Hoosiers have struggled away from Assembly Hall this season with a 2-5 record on the road.