Penn State turn attention to Indiana following Illinois upset

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
After picking up a thrilling 90-89 upset win over No. 12 Illinois earlier this week, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions enter the matchup with a 14-14 record including 7-9 in conference play. The Hoosiers are 14-12 overall and 6-9 in Big Ten play.

Entering Saturday, the Hoosiers are losers of three straight as well as seven of their last nine games with wins over Iowa and Ohio State in the process. Earlier this week, the Hoosiers fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 85-70 in Bloomington.

Notably, the Hoosiers have struggled away from Assembly Hall this season with a 2-5 record on the road.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 24, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Penn State -3.5 / Over/Under: 151.5

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Indiana

75.3

PS/G

72.8

73.9

PA/G

74.9

44.2%

FG%

47.3%

33.0%

3P%

32.1%

73.6%

FT%

65.7%

31.2

REB/G

35.3

9.3

O-REB/G

9.1

1.1

AST/TO RATIO

1.3

72.6

TEMPO

71.2

1.038

OFF EFF

1.023

1.019

DEF EFF

1.052
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

94

98

77

97

91.5

Indiana

103

107

106

105

105.2

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.9

2.2

5.6

G

D'Marco Dunn

7.1

2.0

0.7

F

Zach Hicks

8.1

3.7

1.0

F

Nick Kern

8.7

4.0

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.1

7.4

0.5

Who is Indiana's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Gabe Cupps

2.7

2.0

1.3

G

Trey Galloway

10.8

2.7

4.3

F

Mackenzie Mgbako

11.7

4.2

1.3

F

Malik Reneau

15.7

6.1

2.7

C

Kel'el Ware

15.0

9.5

1.6

Penn State vs Indiana Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.8%

15.4%

26.0%

34.3

Indiana

51.8%

17.0%

27.3%

40.5

