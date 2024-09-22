Penn State vs Illinois receives official kickoff time

On Saturday evening, the Big Ten announced the kickoff times for numerous Big Ten conference games in week five that had yet to be decided. The Nittany Lions' primetime matchup against Illinois was among those matchups.

After originally being designated for a 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, the game will now officially kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET with the game televised nationally on NBC. It is expected that Noah Engle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen will be on the call for NBC.

The Nittany Lions enter the week five matchup ranked within the top 10 and have a 3-0 record after a 56-0 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday. The Nittany Lions had an immense 718 yards of total offense in the game, a program record while keeping Kent State to under 70 yards of total offense.

Illinois, currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Top-25, will find themselves higher in the latest rankings following a 31-24 win over No.22 Nebraska on Friday night in Lincoln.