Penn State vs. Indiana: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season this past weekend in Columbus by taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers last met November, a 45-14 win for Penn State in Bloomington.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, October 28. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: CBS | Tom McCarthy (PxP), Jason McCourty (Analyst), Sidelien: Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/108/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 108-52
- Record at Penn State: 84-37
- Record against Indiana: 8-1
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Indiana Hoosiers - Tom Allen (7th year at Indiana; 7th overall)
- Career Record: 32-45
- Record at Ohio State: 32-45
- Record against Penn State: 1-5
-Career Accolades: 2020 Big Ten Coach of the Year
Series History: Ohio State leads 23-14
Penn State has dominated the all-time series between the two sides with a 24-2 advantage. The Nittany Lions have won two straight in the series after falling in Bloomington in 2020 in overtime. The Hoosiers only other win came in 2013 also in Bloomington. All-time, the Nittany Lions are 12-0 when hosting the Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is a 32-point favorite over Indiana as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 46.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (Over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (Over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (Under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (Under)
|
31-0 PSU
|
at Northwestern
|
-26.5 (COV)
|
47.5 (Over)
|
41-13 PSU
|
vs UMass
|
-42 (COV)
|
55.0 (Over)
|
63-0 PSU
|
at Ohio State
|
+4.0 (DNC)
|
46.5 (Under)
|
20-12 OSU
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs Ohio State
|
+30 (COV)
|
59.5 (Under)
|
23-3 OSU
|
vs Indiana State
|
-30.5 (COV)
|
44.0 (Over)
|
41-7 Indiana
|
vs Louisville (Neutral)
|
+10 (COV)
|
50.0 (Under)
|
21-14 Louisville
|
vs Akron
|
-16 (DNC)
|
45.5 (Over)
|
29-27 Indiana
|
at Maryland
|
+14 (DNC)
|
49.5 (Over)
|
44-17 Maryland
|
at Michigan
|
+35 (DNC)
|
45.0 (Over)
|
52-7 Michigan
|
vs Rutgers
|
+6 (DNC)
|
39.5 (Over)
|
31-14 Rutgers
Weather
It will be a beautfiul weather day in Happy Valley on Saturday especially for late October with a high of 72. There will be some mild wind with gusts up to 20 mph. No precipitation is expected throughout the day as we head into the evening there will be some rain off and on.
