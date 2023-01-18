Penn State wide receiver Jaden Dottin enters transfer portal
Just a few hours following Penn State receiving a commitment from Florida State wide receiver transfer Malik McClain, redshirt junior wideout Jaden Dottin announced he would be entering the transfer portal.
Dottin's decision to enter the portal comes on the last day players are allowed to enter the transfer portal until following spring practices.
Dottin appeared in five games for the Nittany Lions over the past three seasons, including making his first career start this prior season against the Ohio Bobcats. He recorded his first two career receptions in that start for a total of 14 yards.
The Suffield (CT) native was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class committing to the Nittany Lions over programs such as Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board